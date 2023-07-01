National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 17,117 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 122.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,996,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.00 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.