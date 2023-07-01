National Bank of Canada FI Sells 21,371 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.