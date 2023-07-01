NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $206.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.01. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Mizuho began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

