NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.50.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

