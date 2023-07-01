Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NIO by 512.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.