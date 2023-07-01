OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.