ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $61.72 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.