O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $955.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $624.85 and a one year high of $964.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $865.10.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

