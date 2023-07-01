Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

