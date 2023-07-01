Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $14.24 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

