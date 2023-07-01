Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. 3M restated an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

