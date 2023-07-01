Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $103.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. 3M reissued an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.60.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

