Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

