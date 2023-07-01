Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.52 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

