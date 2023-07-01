POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 173.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

