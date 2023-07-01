Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.12

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $198.12 and last traded at $198.10, with a volume of 7360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Primerica Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,082.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

