PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PTC were worth $23,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,512 shares of company stock valued at $56,678,676. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

Shares of PTC opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $144.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

