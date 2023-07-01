Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,912,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

NYSE:PSA opened at $291.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

