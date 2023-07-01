Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after buying an additional 465,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 80.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,666,000 after buying an additional 360,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $196.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.39 and a 12 month high of $197.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

