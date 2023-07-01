Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $196.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.80. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.39 and a 12 month high of $197.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.