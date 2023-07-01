Raymond James & Associates Acquires 19,859 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $151.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

