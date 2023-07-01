Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $21,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 826,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,738,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,387,000 after acquiring an additional 510,856 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 479,833 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

