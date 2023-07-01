Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,249 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $195.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and sold 7,275 shares valued at $1,504,121. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.