Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,164 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $23,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 129,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.98 and a twelve month high of $162.69. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

