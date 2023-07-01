Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,460 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.81 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.