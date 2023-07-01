Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after buying an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

