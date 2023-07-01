Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MSCI were worth $24,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MSCI by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MSCI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $469.29 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.43.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

