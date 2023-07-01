Raymond James & Associates Has $21.18 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Newmont were worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 50.1% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $26,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 165.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 69,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

