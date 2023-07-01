Raymond James & Associates Has $22.04 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $22,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

