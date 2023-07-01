Raymond James & Associates Has $22.59 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,223 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

