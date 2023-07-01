Raymond James & Associates Has $24.89 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,679 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $24,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,389,000 after buying an additional 412,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,015,000 after buying an additional 922,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,506,000 after buying an additional 101,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,112,000 after acquiring an additional 323,724 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CMS opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

