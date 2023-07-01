Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,070 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $329.47 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.90 and a fifty-two week high of $331.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

