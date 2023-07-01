Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,392 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Primerica were worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 374,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,276,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $199.82. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.27 and its 200 day moving average is $170.29.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

