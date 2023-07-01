Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $23,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $116.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.