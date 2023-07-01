Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in THOR Industries were worth $22,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $74,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after acquiring an additional 720,584 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 369,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.76.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

