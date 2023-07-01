Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $21,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $382.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.08 and a 200 day moving average of $315.36. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $387.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

