Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Moderna were worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Moderna by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,717,881.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,797,775 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.03. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

