Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,497,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,868 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $22,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,438,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,381,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,132,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

