Raymond James & Associates Sells 196,154 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,560,000 after buying an additional 8,582,094 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 732,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

NYSE UBS opened at $20.27 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

