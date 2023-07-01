Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,010 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $461.69 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $462.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

