Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,304 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $21,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,579,000 after purchasing an additional 295,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.52.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $123.76 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

