Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,113 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Welltower were worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

WELL stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

