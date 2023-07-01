Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,015 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $24,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

