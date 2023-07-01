Raymond James & Associates Sells 25,686 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,686 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

