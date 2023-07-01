Raymond James & Associates Sells 38,917 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,917 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 594.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $202.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.79. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

