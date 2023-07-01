Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,502 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

