Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 54,715 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,344 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

