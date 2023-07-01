Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,999 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.80.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

