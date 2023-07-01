Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 22 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $13,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $10,418,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graham by 197.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $571.70 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $681.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 115.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $576.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.39.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.80%.

Insider Activity at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

