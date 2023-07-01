Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 25,112 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $71,991,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $32,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

